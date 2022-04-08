ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick man sentenced for protecting house filled with drug cache

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8tL4_0f3uNRwe00

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 28-year-old Kennewick resident was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison along with even more years under federal watch for storing large sums of illegal drugs two years ago.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern Washington District, Jesus B. Zavala-Alvarez will spend 135 months in federal prison for guarding an illegal stash house.

In March of 2020, Zavala-Alvarez delivered two lbs of methamphetamine as part of a controlled buy, which led federal agents back to his residence. A search warrant was executed on the property where a large sum of narcotics was discovered.

That stash included more than 19,000 fentanyl-laced pills. His accomplices were also caught with roughly 20,000 more pills in addition to a handful of firearms which were collected as evidence.

Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent-in-Charge of the DEA’s Seattle Field Division, offered the following comments:

“The Zavala-Alvarez’s drug trafficking organization was flooding our city streets with their methamphetamine and poisonous fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, marketed as legitimate prescription pills to unsuspecting victims of the Tri-Cities community. Our neighborhoods are under siege from the criminal drug networks who use guns and violence to push these fake pills to the most vulnerable people in our communities. The drug and gun evidence seized in this investigation are examples of the link between violence and drug trafficking, which is responsible for causing the most harm in the United States. With the assistance of our law enforcement partners and the community, we will continue to drive down the overdoses and violence that are negatively impacting the people of Tri-Cities and their quality of life.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian recognized that this was Zavala-Alvarez’s first felony offense, but felt the severity of the drug operation warranted the 11+ year sentence that was handed out.






Kennewick, WA
