Broyles: Give them an inch, and then they want a mile

When it comes to just about every subject, people want more. You can fly the American flag.

But I want more, like the Arizona state flag. Okay, you can fly both. But I want more, like a military branch of service flag.

Okay, you can fly a military service flag, too.

But I want more because my spouse served in two branches of the service (for example, Army and Marines). Okay, you can fly both. But I want more because both spouses were in three branches of the service — and on and on it goes.

Pretty soon, there are as many flags flying from the poles as those signal flags on Navy ships because someone will always want more.