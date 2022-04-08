ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan Vetoes Abortion and Paid Family Leave Bills, Allows Climate Measure to Become Law

By Danielle E. Gaines
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) vetoed 10 bills on Friday evening, including measures that would expand the types of medical professionals who can perform abortions in the state, establish a statewide paid family leave insurance program and impose tighter security restrictions on gun stores.

The governor allowed about 28 bills to take effect without his signature — including the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which would set aggressive goals for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland and establish new policies to help achieve that goal, including by requiring more building electrification, creating a “green bank” that would invest state funds into private projects that reduce gas emissions and expanding the state electric vehicle fleet.

Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), sponsor of the climate legislation, said Hogan’s decision to allow the climate bill to become law without his signature reflected growing public concern about the impacts of climate change.

“The governor does a lot of polling,” he said. “And I believe the public demands action. As a legislature we can tail the public or lead the public, and I think the governor read the tea leaves.”

Among the other bills taking effect without the governor’s signature are a ban on the sale and possession of ghost guns , a framework for a legalized cannabis industry in the state and a wide-ranging juvenile justice reform measure that will generally prohibit kids under 13 from facing criminal charges, though charges could be placed in criminal court for the most serious crimes, including murder and sexual offenses.

The General Assembly is set to adjourn on Monday at midnight, giving lawmakers a short window to override the vetoes. Both chambers are convening on Saturday to take up veto override votes.

In a veto letter on the abortion measure, Hogan wrote that he was upholding his commitment to taking no action that would affect Maryland law concerning reproductive rights.

But, he said, House Bill 937 “endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians to perform abortions.”

As passed, the bill would expand who can perform abortions in the state to include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants.

“These procedures are complex and can, and often do, result in significant medical complications that require the care of a licensed physician,” Hogan wrote.

Hogan went on to say the bill would “set back standards for women’s health care and safety.”

The bill would also provide $3.5 million in financial support to clinically train health care professionals to offer reproductive services. The bill would also make the state’s existing abortion care coverage under Medicaid permanent, and require private health insurance plans — with exceptions for those with religious or legal exemption — to cover abortion care without cost-sharing or deductibles.

The governor also vetoed Senate Bill 275 , the Time to Care Act of 2022, which would offer Marylanders 12 weeks of partially paid family leave each year to care for themselves or a loved one after a serious health issue and up to 24 weeks of paid leave for new parents.

Hogan wrote in a veto letter that if the General Assembly had passed a family leave program that defined small business as those with fewer than 50 employees, he would have been “more inclined to support it.”

The Time to Care Act defines small business as those with employers with less than 15 employees. He also wrote that the bill is supported by “no actuarial analysis, no viable plan for implementation, and leaves the smallest of small businesses vulnerable to insurmountable regulatory burdens.”

As passed, the bill would require an actuarial analysis to be completed by December this year.

Sen. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore), senate sponsor of the bill, said Hogan’s veto of the paid family leave bill was “unfortunate.”

“Overwhelmingly, Marylanders support it,” he said. He said he is optimistic the legislature will override the veto on Saturday.

The legislation “will be beneficial to a lot of Marylanders that have to choose between work and taking care of a loved one, or taking time and bonding with a new baby,” Hayes said.

The governor also vetoed House Bill 1021, sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), which would require businesses that sell firearms to have 24-hour burglary alarm systems, as well as other safety measures including security bars, metal doors or physical barriers to prevent vehicles from crashing through.

The other bills that Hogan vetoed are:

Senate Bill 1 would allow the Maryland Department of Labor’s commissioner of labor and industry to investigate and send out stop work orders to state contractors and subcontractors that have violated the prevailing wage law.

Senate Bill 53 , the Child Interrogation Protection Act, would protect minors from self-incrimination during encounters with law enforcement.

“Many of the provisions in the bill meant to protect youth were concepts that I could support, such as requiring the recording of interrogations, notification to parents/guardians, and developing age-appropriate language to explain Miranda rights to a youth,” Hogan wrote in a veto letter. “The hurdles created by this bill, most notably requiring consultation with an attorney prior to questioning, will effectively elminate the ability for law enforcement to interrogate a youth.”

Senate Bill 259 expands the state’s prevailing wage requirements to state-funded service contracts for mechanical services like HVAC, refrigeration, electrical and elevator maintenance.

Senate Bill 475 / House Bill 580 would add sergeants and supervisors within the Maryland Transit Administration Police to the list of employees authorized to participate in collective bargaining.

House Bill 778 / Senate Bill 514 would require the Maryland Transportation Administration to create investment programs to move forward with projects to connect Maryland with surrounding states through the Maryland Area Regional Commuter rail.

House Bill 90 would allow lawyers at the Office of the Public Defender to choose to enter into collective bargaining agreements with the state over their pay, benefits and working conditions. Under the bill, public defenders would also only be able to be disciplined or fired for cause.

House Bill 609 would require the state secretary of Health to provide a written explanation if a local health officer is fired and give the fired officer the opportunity for a hearing.

The governor’s office released the full list of House and Senate bills that will take effect without his signature here and here .

Hannah Gaskill, Bennett Leckrone and Elizabeth Shwe contributed to this report.

The post Hogan Vetoes Abortion and Paid Family Leave Bills, Allows Climate Measure to Become Law appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Hayes
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Vetoes#Parental Leave#Paid Leave#Hogan Vetoes Abortion#The Climate Solutions Now#Green Bank
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
545
Followers
371
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy