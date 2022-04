(KUTV) — AT LARGE: UTAH’S FUGITIVES. In 2008 a young Jacob Andrew Pixley had a propensity for violence and terrorized unsuspecting people often beating them with a baseball bat and robbing them, in addition to throwing Molotov cocktails at a business and three cars. His crime spree landed him in prison on convictions of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and arson. While in prison Pixley was classified by prison officials as a member of a Security Threat Group known as an “STG,” a prison gang. Pixley is a known member of the Silent Aryan Warriors (SAW) which is a large white supremacist gang based on the streets and in the Utah prison system. He served more than 8 years in prison on his original convictions.

