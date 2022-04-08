ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lompoc Record
 2 days ago

INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of West Main Street. INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of East El Camino Street....

lompocrecord.com

CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
KERN COUNTY, CA

