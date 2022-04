Bach’s St Matthew Passion, one of the great masterpieces of the baroque and indeed the whole choral repertoire, never fails to be a moving experience. This performance, with the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales under the direction of conductor Harry Bicket, was no exception, the extremes of cruelty and compassion at its heart all the more poignant in these troubled times. These days, when both this and the St John Passion more often feature small choruses and ensembles, the large assembled chorus at first looked suspiciously hefty. In fact, in the gradual unfolding of the Passion story, the ability of the chorus to negotiate the different colours Bach requires – the sometimes rowdy rabble, mocking, jeering and the chorales, whether questioning or more reflective – added much to the growing dramatic tension over the progress of the work.

