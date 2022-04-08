ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

Einstein grad Arnold Ebiketie ready for NFL draft

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9ZmE_0f3uLoMt00

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – Arnold Ebiketie didn’t know much about football, but it didn’t seem to matter.

“Coaches had asked me if I wanted to join the team,” Ebiketie said. “Because obviously walking in the hallway, I was one of the bigger kids.”

Born outside of Yaounde, Cameroon, Ebiketie, along with his parents and four siblings, moved to Montgomery County, Maryland when he was 13-years-old, when his parents got new jobs. After one year at Richard Montgomery high school, Ebiketie began attending Albert Einstein high school.

Ebiketie had never heard of American football, and dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player. At first, basketball got his eye, but coaches suggested he try football.

“He was a incredible athlete, very strong, very fast,” current Einstein boys varsity basketball head coach and former Einstein assistant football coach Justin Taylor said.

Ebiketie said that the first day of practice was mostly conditioning and he wasn’t sure if he would come back.

“I couldn’t even tell you what a first down was,” Ebiketie said.

But after another practice, Ebiketie was determined to learn the game. Ebiketie a native French speaker, also had to learn and refine his English.

“His personality probably helped a lot,” Ebiketie’s older sister Nancy Ebiketie said. “Because he’s very humble and he’s always ready to learn.”

Nancy said that their father was also determined to help Arnold learn the game, reminding him to listen to his coaches.

“What I was told was see ball, hit ball,” Ebiketie said. “And that’s something I do to this day.”

Ebiketie played at Temple his first three years of college, recording six sacks. He transferred to Penn State for his senior season, where he flourished with the Nittany Lions, leading the team with 9.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Ebiketie has been a consensus projection as a late first or early second round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

“You see the person, the player that he is now,” Taylor said. “And I can’t wait to see what he’s going to turn into as he continues to mature.”

Ebiketie said his younger self in Cameroon, would have never believed what he’d see today.

“Hearing my name called, it will actually be the first time that I take a step back,” Ebiketie said. “Kind of take a seat and realize that I’ve came a long way, and it will just be a special moment.”

If drafted, Ebiketie will become the first Einstein graduate ever selected by an NFL team.

“If I made it that far, it’s possible they can do it too,” Ebiketie said. “As long as they believe and invest in their dream. It’s always a cool thing to be that pillar that opens the doors for other people.”

Ebiketie stopped by his old high school in early April. Students walked through the halls, excitedly looking up at him, teachers and former coaches flocked to give him hugs and take selfies. The pride in their prized graduate was palpable.

“Our initials at Albert Einstein, are Arnold Ebiketie,” Taylor said. “Coincidentally.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
Montgomery County, MD
Basketball
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
Montgomery County, MD
Football
City
Kensington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Local
Maryland Football
NBC Sports

Dwayne Haskins struck by car and killed

Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State star quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in Washington and most recently played in Pittsburgh, has died at the age of 24. Haskins was killed when he was hit by a car early this morning in South Florida, his agent told Adam Schefter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Washington Dc#American Football#French
NBC Sports

Dwayne Haskins, former Washington quarterback, dies at 24

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 and now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning. He was 24. Haskins was struck by a dump truck in Broward County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in the Boca Raton area training with other Pittsburgh players, according to teammates' social media accounts. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NFL Analysis Network

3 Ideal Targets For The Ravens With No. 14 Pick In The NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens were hit hard by the injury bug during the 2021 season. They got off to a hot start, going 8-3 out of the gate and overcoming all of the issues that were facing them. Unfortunately, more injuries ensued and the team eventually succumbed to them. Baltimore finished...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens linked to prominent ex-Pro Bowl RB

With a rotating cast of has-beens taking turns trying their luck, the Baltimore Ravens backfield looked like an “Expendables” movie last season. But now the team may be gunning for a higher-ceiling option at the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that free agent running back...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy