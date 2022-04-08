ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska regents OK creation of women's health research center at UNMC

By Dan Crisler Omaha World-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Because most research has been conducted on men, researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center concede they know little about why women, especially minority women, are more likely than men to develop serious complications from such health issues as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. In...

