Accidents

Deadly crash closes portion of State Route 87

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crash happened near State Route 87 and McDowell,...

CBS Pittsburgh

2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Monday. Officials say the driver of a tanker truck crashed into a PennDOT truck in New Alexandria. Police say there was entrapment but the driver climbed out on their own. Officials did not have any information on any injuries but did say the driver of the tanker truck was not hauling anything. Route 22 westbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
KFVS12

First responders from 3 states assisted with deadly crash on I-57

Cleanup continues tonight following a devastating crash on I-57 in Mississippi County that left 6 people dead. Clean up continues tonight following a devastating crash on I-57 in Mississippi County that left 6 people dead. Mississippi Co. coroner says work clearing I-57 after crash to continue throughout evening. Updated: 4...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Portion of Severance at 23rd Avenue closed starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that both north and southbound lanes of Severance Street will be closed from 23rd Avenue to Fairgrounds Park, along with the roundabout, for curb repairs. The closure will begin on Monday, March 21, and is expected to last five days, weather permitting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
FOX Reno

Nevada State Police looking for witnesses to deadly crash near Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada State Police are asking the public's help in gathering information about a deadly crash on I-80 near Fernley. Authorities say a gray sedan was involved in a fatal collision on I-80 eastbound between Orchard (Exit 38) and Painted Rock (Exit 40) – west of Fernley on March 6 around 10:40 p.m.
FERNLEY, NV
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
abc27 News

UPDATE: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash on Route 22 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Route US 22 in Harrisburg between Midatlantic Machinery, Shannon Drive, and Jonestown Road, Lockwillow Avenue has reopened in both directions after a fatal crash Friday afternoon. According to state police, a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling on the 7000 block of Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township just after 12 p.m. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Bangor Daily News

Southbound lane of Route 15 closed in Corinth due to rollover crash

A portion of the southbound lane of Route 15 in Corinth is closed as the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office investigates a rollover crash. Route 15 near Hudson Hill Road in Corinth was closed just after 4 p.m. Friday after a rollover crash in the road was reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
CORINTH, ME
WHAS11

1 dead, 2 injured after crash on State Street

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in New Albany. According to a release from New Albany Police (NAPD) Chief Todd Bailey, an officer tried to stop a person for reckless driving at the intersection of State St. and Clay St. around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
NBC Connecticut

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Lanes on Route 15 North in Meriden

A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Route 15 north in Meriden on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is on Route 15 north between exits 68N and 68W. It's unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash. At this time,...
MERIDEN, CT
WDTN

State Route 48 open after semi crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A state route has reopened in Englewood after a crash Monday night. The Englewood Police Department said on Facebook that State Route 48 was closed to all I-70 northbound traffic. Dispatch said the crash happened at 8:12 p.m. A semi overturned on Main Street and was blocking the northbound lanes. There […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Atlantic City Press

Crash blocks portion of Wrangleboro Road

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The eastbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike near Wrangleboro Road were blocked off Wednesday morning due to a motor vehicle crash. People were being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

Woman charged in deadly crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, pedestrian

The woman whom police said hit two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian is now facing a list of charges, including third-degree murder. Jayana Webb, 21, faces 18 charges including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence, KYW reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Man Killed After Getting Stuck In Door Of Departing Red Line Train

BOSTON (CBS) – A man died early Sunday morning after getting stuck in the door of an inbound Red Line train as it left the station. The MBTA said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Broadway Station. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office, the passenger got stuck in the doorway while at the platform and was dragged a short distance. The man’s name was not released. “I would hope that they do more safety precautions. Often times I don’t hear them say ‘clear the yellow line’ I feel like they should practice doing that more and unfortunate incidents like this would not happen,” one rider said. “It could have happened to anybody,” another said. “It makes you appreciate things and puts things in perspective. No further information is currently available.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

