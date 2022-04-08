Deadly crash closes portion of State Route 87

BOSTON (CBS) – A man died early Sunday morning after getting stuck in the door of an inbound Red Line train as it left the station. The MBTA said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Broadway Station. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office, the passenger got stuck in the doorway while at the platform and was dragged a short distance. The man’s name was not released. “I would hope that they do more safety precautions. Often times I don’t hear them say ‘clear the yellow line’ I feel like they should practice doing that more and unfortunate incidents like this would not happen,” one rider said. “It could have happened to anybody,” another said. “It makes you appreciate things and puts things in perspective. No further information is currently available.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO