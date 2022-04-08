ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal Mischief at 2208 E 2nd St

 4 days ago

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 2:11 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a call for service at 2208 E 2nd St. Officers located a man throwing objects at Church property. The man is identified as Carlos Ramos. Ramos was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail. He’s charged with Criminal Mischief, which is a Felony.

Multiple windows and doors of the church sustained damage during this incident. No physical injuries were reported.

