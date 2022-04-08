June 25 to be 'a day of service' in honor of Larry Gebert, Boise mayor says in proclamation

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky declared Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Tosti Service Station Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the Framingham business. The Tosti Service Station has been proudly serving the Framingham community for four generations over the past century. The proclamation was...
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen took a time out at the start of its meeting to honor one of Vicksburg’s own, Dr. William Reynolds Ferris. Ferris, who was honored Friday by the Mississippi Humanities Council for his work in documenting Mississippi’s culture, history and folklore, was honored by the board with a key to the city and proclamation setting Friday as Dr. William Reynolds Ferris Day in Vicksburg.
HAYDEN, Idaho — The future of Hayden city leadership took a back seat Monday when an emergency meeting was called. The emergency executive session — closed to the public — of the Hayden City Council was held instead of the special meeting planned to discuss the process for appointing an interim mayor. Hayden has been without a mayor since Steve Griffitts resigned Feb. 24.
Idaho has a reputation as a Conservative state. Some folks call the Gem State 'the reddest of the red' when describing the political climate in Idaho. The state is so attractive to Conservatives that some real estate companies are explicitly targeting like-minded individuals in liberal states. The movement is so...
Let’s face it: Idaho may not be the best option for Idahoans anymore. The population is rapidly growing, and the prices for houses and rentals are absolutely astronomical, with no signs of slowing down. As a result, many citizens are struggling to afford the rising cost of living and...
CHICAGO — A group memorializing former Mayor Harold Washington is asking Chicagoans to honor the trailblazer come April 18. The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release. The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise mayor Lauren McLean is supporting a bill that's moving through the legislature that would allow cities in Idaho to offer tax rebates for property tax. House Bill 550 authorizes a city in Idaho to rebate property taxes upon such terms and conditions as a...
BOISE, Idaho — A neighborhood in the North End community is on the lookout for an Easter Island Moai statue. The Goodrich family saw that the statue was being thrown out years ago and decided to take it home. They dug it into the front of their house where it became a tradition to dress it up along with the seasons and holidays.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayor Duke Bennett is supporting the Terre Haute Women's Club's efforts to bring shoes to students in need. Wednesday afternoon he signed a proclamation of "Shoe Bus Week." That will be April 17-23. Shoe Bus Week comes ahead of the women's club's spring fundraiser to...
Give an Idahoan a fish and they’ll eat for a day, teach an Idahoan to fish and they’ll sit in a boat and drink beer all day. The point is … Idahoans really like beer. Thus, we’re clearly going to be very good at celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, some may even say—the best :)
Comments / 0