Man driving truck connected to an attempted kidnapping detained

Anaheim police detained a man driving the vehicle that matches the description of one used wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl last Thursday afternoon.

Police first attempted to pull over the vehicle at the intersection of Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea, at about 2:30 p.m. The chase continued for almost an hour as the suspect drove down the 57 and I-5 Freeways.

The pursuit finally came to a stop after California Highway Patrol used several spike strips to pop the suspect's tires. Police detained the suspect, Andrew Pio, 31, shortly after near the La Paz Road off-ramp.

Authorities believe that the vehicle matches the description of the Ford F-150 wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a teenager as she was walking home from her middle school in Anaheim on March 31.

It is unknown if Pio is the suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping. He was only detained for the pursuit.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, Pio complained about pain after being detained and was taken to the hospital to be treated.