Las Vegas teenager arrested in teacher's attempted murder and sexual assault

T he Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Friday the arrest of a teenage suspect on attempted murder and sexual assault charges.

The incident happened toward the end of the school day Thursday, with police arriving on the scene at Eldorado High School around 3:30 p.m.. When police arrived, the female teacher was already being treated for multiple injuries.



"The teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades," police reported . "At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness." The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

Police located the suspect and brought him into custody "without incident." He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery. All of the arresting charges are felonies in the state of Nevada, but the Clark County District Attorney's Office has yet to file charges as of this report.

The school's principal, Christina Brockett, reportedly sent an email to parents Thursday to inform them that an assault had taken place on school grounds.