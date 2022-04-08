ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Alabama men arrested after inciting 'takeover' of Panama City Beach, police say

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwsDw_0f3uKfWz00

A pair of Alabama men were arrested Thursday and accused of trying to take over a Florida beach town last month, authorities said.

The men sent messages intended to incite a spring break "takeover" in Panama City Beach, according to a report .


"Panamaniac" had been promoted on social media, and it appears 20-year-old Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper and 25-year-old Rashad Boyce Glasper were in on the action.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CALLS FOR POLICE ACTION AGAINST JIMMY KIMMEL

"Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence," according to Panama City Beach Police.

At least 160 people were arrested and roughly 75 illegal guns were seized by authorities in the wake of Panamaniac, according to a report.

Multiple businesses were forced to close in the area during the weekend's chaos, and more arrests are expected, the report noted.

Further takeovers are reportedly planned for the Destin area later this month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Authorities in Walton and Okaloosa counties stated that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walmart on Front Beach road is once again closed and barricaded as law enforcement officers continue to deal with large and rowdy crowds. ———————————————————– PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Shine My Crown

83-Year-Old Transgender Woman Charged With Dismembering Her Third Alleged Murder Victim

An 83-year-old transgender woman who spent decades behind bars for the murders of two women---has been charged this week with killing and dismembering a third. Harvey Marcelin was accused of dumping a woman's body in a garbage bag on a Brooklyn street last week. The body was missing a head, arms and legs. Law enforcement says Marcelin was captured on surveillance video sitting on top of a human leg while riding around in a motorized scooter. A passerby then spotted the bag on his way to a friend's house and decided to open it up when it was still there on his way home. He then called 911.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Takeovers#Police Action#Demarion Ty Quan Cooper
WKRG News 5

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different. But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One TikTok […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police search for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police need your help finding a missing teenager. Police say Maniah Murray, 14, was reported missing from her home on Fortune Avenue Tuesday. They say they don’t know what Murray was last wearing or her direction of travel. If you have any...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy