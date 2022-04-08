Alabama men arrested after inciting 'takeover' of Panama City Beach, police say

A pair of Alabama men were arrested Thursday and accused of trying to take over a Florida beach town last month, authorities said.

The men sent messages intended to incite a spring break "takeover" in Panama City Beach, according to a report .



"Panamaniac" had been promoted on social media, and it appears 20-year-old Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper and 25-year-old Rashad Boyce Glasper were in on the action.

"Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence," according to Panama City Beach Police.

At least 160 people were arrested and roughly 75 illegal guns were seized by authorities in the wake of Panamaniac, according to a report.

Multiple businesses were forced to close in the area during the weekend's chaos, and more arrests are expected, the report noted.

Further takeovers are reportedly planned for the Destin area later this month.

Authorities in Walton and Okaloosa counties stated that lawlessness will not be tolerated.