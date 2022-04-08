Police: Man Arrested with 3x Legal Limit Denies Drinking

A Racine man arrested last year for driving under the influence with a .224 blood alcohol content finally had his initial appearance Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

According to online court records and the criminal complaint, Isidro Jorge Gonzalez was scheduled to first appear in December to face a second drunk driving offense after Racine County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over in May 2021 for driving without a license plate. When they smelled intoxicants, Gonzalez told deputies he didn’t have any alcohol. Deputies put Gonzalez through field sobriety tests but do not indicate how he fared. He did agree to two breathalyzer tests, but those results are also not included in the criminal complaint.

Once in custody, Gonzalez signed a consent form for a blood draw, the results of which were a BAC of .224. Charges were initially filed against Gonzalez in December, but he did not make his initial appearance so a warrant was issued for his arrest. The defendant was taken into custody on April 6, and he was charged Friday with operating under the influence as well as operating under the influence with a prohibited alcohol concentration, both as second offenses.

If convicted of both charges, Gonzalez faces up to three years in prison and/or fined up to $2,200. He was assigned a $2,000 signature bond and will next be in court June 13 for a status conference.

