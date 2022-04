Looking at the cost of anything these days is enough to induce a bit of panic. From the cost of groceries to the cost of gasoline, the costs of basic necessities have grown higher and higher. Rent, one of the most basic payments that many millions of Americans have to pay monthly, is just one of those things that has exploded in cost. A study from mid-February had found that rents jumped in many cities by at least 40 percent. And a new map shows that those kinds of rent cost explosions are actually not even the worst Americans are seeing right now.

