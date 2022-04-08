ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver, Minnesota St match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game

BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one win away from bringing home a national title to Mankato. After a dominant showing in the national semifinals, the attention now turns toward a talented Denver squad that’s coming off an emotional 3-2 overtime win against Michigan.
MANKATO, MN
Yardbarker

Denver Pioneers crowned Frozen Four champions in 5-1 win

Minnesota started off the game strong with forward Sam Morton scoring on the powerplay. But in the third period, Denver flipped the game on its head. Forward Ryan Barrow scored at the 15:14 mark, followed by defenseman Mike Benning at the 12:27 mark. Forward Massimo Rizzo scored with four minutes to go while forwards Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-net tallies to stretch the lead.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Minnesota State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Frozen Four#Ap Sports#Mavericks#Msu
Idaho8.com

Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 win over Milwaukee. The Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. The Cavs scored the first 14 points and dominated a team of backups to the Bucks’ backups. Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career-high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland’s reserves before the Cavs regained control. Rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 28 for Milwaukee.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Hawks beat Rockets 130-114 but stay in 9th spot for play-in

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets — a victory that didn’t improve their postseason position. The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host the 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game to finish 20-62, giving them the NBA’s worst record for a second straight season.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Down 3 goals early, Wild rally past Kings 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3. Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests. Rasmus Kupari, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe scored for struggling Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

76ers celebrate Embiid’s scoring title, push MVP contention

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the NBA scoring title to become the first Philadelphia player to top the league since Allen Iverson 17 years ago. Embiid sat out the finale Sunday night against Detroit and finished at 30.6 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also rested Sunday, finishing at 29.9 points. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. Embiid embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Hornets top Wizards 124-108, fail to improve play-in seeding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 124-108 on Sunday behind 25 points from Terry Rozier and 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from LaMelo Ball, but were unable to improve their seed heading into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.The Hornets finished the regular season 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed for the second straight year. Charlotte will travel to face Trae Young and the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winner advances to face the loser of the Cleveland-Brooklyn game for an opportunity to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Rui Hachimura had 21 points for the Wizards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Jazz down Blazers 111-80 to secure 5th seed in the West

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Juancho Hernangomez had a season-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 111-80 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular-season finale. The Jazz will face the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs. Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, while top scorer Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. The Blazers finish a turbulent season with an 11-game losing streak.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho8.com

Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

DENVER (AP) — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in what might have been Frank Vogel’s final game as coach. The Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round. Nuggets coach Michael Malone sat four of his five starters, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Markus Howard had a career-high 25 points and Bryn Forbes scored 24 for the Nuggets.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy