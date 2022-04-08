ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bicyclist injured in Point Loma vehicle collision

By Hope Sloop
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon during a collision with a minivan, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, the male bicyclist was riding in one of the northbound lanes in the 500 block of Catalina Boulevard when an 80-year-old woman, driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, attempted to turn left onto Garden Lane.

Police say that the bicyclist “impacted” the minivan in the second northbound lane of Catalina Boulevard.

The bicyclist suffered a fractured collarbone, a fracture to the left wrist, as well as several lacerations, SDPD confirmed. The driver of the van was not injured in this incident.

DUI is not a factor at this time, according to police. San Diego Police’s Traffic Division continues to investigate.

