Port Arthur, TX

More college students eligible for free summer courses

By Olivia Malick
 2 days ago
The sign for Lamar State College Port Arthur along Procter Street in Port Arthur. Photo made on July 8, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski, The Enterprise / The Enterprise)

Lamar State College Port Arthur is offering its students two free courses during the summer semester.

LSCPA President Betty Reynard said in news release the college wanted a way to give back to students who've been financially impacted by the pandemic and rising inflation costs.

"Offering two free classes this summer is our way of making an immediate impact for our residents," she said in the release. "We're excited to see people take advantage and seek out a better future as part of this opportunity."

Students could see savings of more than $700 for up to six credit hours between two free courses. Both technical and academic courses are eligible.

Current LSCPA students only need to register for up to six summer hours to take advantage of the opportunity.

New students have to complete the summer-fall 2022 application at applytexas.org. LSCPA enrollment counselors will help new students through the rest of the process.

To make an appointment with a counselor, visit lscpa.craniumcafe.com.

To view all eligible class, visit lamarpa.edu and click on "class schedule" at the top of the home page.

"Our staff is eager to offer all the help out residents need to take advantage of these two free summer classes," Reynard said. "We know this assistance will make pursuing a better future even easier than before."

Summer I and III semesters begin June 6. Summer II semester begins July 12.

For more information or questions, contact LSCPA enrollment services at 409-984-6467 or email enrollmentservices@lamarpa.edu.

