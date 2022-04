A sprawling blend of indigenous and Spanish colonial influences, the traditional Mexican hacienda is a rural estate with thick adobe walls, red clay tile roofing, and spacious courtyards with fountains at the center. Originally owned only by the wealthy, they occupied large acreages appropriated from the local Indian population and served as social centers for their “hacendado” residents, hosting events like holidays, weddings, and reunions. Today, historic haciendas are often still owned by descendants of the original occupants, and many more have become hotels and retreats.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO