Gretna, VA

Family members remember young father of two whose body was pulled from a Gretna pond

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Shock and sadness linger Friday evening as family members remember a loved one gone too soon. Ambyr Tosh met Chance Harris about seven years ago. They’ve been together ever since. On Wednesday night, she got a phone call that would cut their time...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 5

Quanta Stephens
2d ago

I didn't know him 😭 but it is sad my prayers and love go out to you and your family and his kids

Reply
5
Jenie Tate
1d ago

oh this is so sad send the condolences to the family and the beautiful children God protect them Jesus 💫

Reply
4
