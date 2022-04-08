ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn’t pay fair share

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don’t pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.

Gibbons made the comments in an episode of “The Landscape” podcast by Crain’s Cleveland Business in September.

Ohio collecting personal protective gear for Ukraine civilians

He says with “45% to 50%” of Americans not paying any income tax, “you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share.” The comments could take on new resonance after Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, introduced a plan to have all Americans pay federal income taxes.

Gibbons’ campaign said Friday that he does not support raising taxes on individuals or businesses.

