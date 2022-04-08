ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man held for court on all charges in Reading shooting

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

READING, Pa. | A man accused of shooting at two people last month...

The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Wanted For Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend At Gas Station Near King Of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend on Friday night while she was pumping gas in Upper Merion Township near the King of Prussia Mall, officials announced on Saturday. Rafiq Thompson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, and other related offenses in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius. Officials say the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Exxon Station at 113 North Gulph Road. Police arrived on the scene after shots were reportedly fired. “That’s terrible,” Scott Shimkonis said....
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
CBS Philly

At Least 30 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. Officers raced to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on North Opal Street, off West Dauphin Street. Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man was shot at 30 times. Only one those bullets hit him, in the back, killing him. Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

