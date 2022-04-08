ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, CO

‘Drained Entire System’: Handful Of Mishaps And One Bad Decision Led To Town Of Empire’s Water Crisis

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Empire’s water delivery system is now back normal after extensive testing determined there were no underground leaks in the town’s pipes, as previously suspected.

Instead, service has been cut off to a handful of homes, Mayor Wendy Koch confirmed Friday.

“All detected leaks were on private property and in private residences,” Mayor Koch stated in a letter to residents. “Once those residents complete repairs or return home, their water will be restored.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaB5F_0f3uIM1i00

(credit: CBS)

RELATED Entire Town Of Empire Without Water, Crews Rush To Get Fix Installed

Chief Of Police John Stein told CBS4 that several homes had accidental or unknown leaks. One home had a hot water heater malfunction while the residents were staying elsewhere, Stein said. Another, a rental property, had a toilet that “ran wide open” and lost between 7,000 and 10,000 gallons of water a day, Stein estimated.

At another residence, the homeowner’s second home, investigators found a small, ice-over pond outside and heard water running inside. They discovered a one-inch line fractured inside the home. The house was heavily damaged by the flooding, Stein said. He guessed 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water were lost each day here.

Yet another homeowner left multiple faucets “fully open” when they left in February, Stein said. Like many homeowners, this person was trying to prevent water pipes from freezing and being damaged during a cold spell by allowing water to move through the system. But, Stein said, a light drip accomplishes that task, and not a steady stream of outgoing water.

RELATED Some Empire Residents Still Waiting For Water After Many Have Service Restored: ‘We Will Get It Solved’

Those instances accounted for the majority of the water loss.

“Our system would’ve handled one of the incidents,” Stein said, “but when you’ve got them together, it’s an issue. It drained our entire water supply.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHSZS_0f3uIM1i00

(credit: CBS)

The town had 370,000 gallons in reserve, Stein said, plus another tank of untreated water.

Town officials noticed the system’s emptying in mid-March, and asked residents to conserve water. A larger tanker truck provided drinkable water. But the town, and the state health department, declared a boil water advisory as the filtered supply depleted and the untreated tank was tapped.

Stein said town staff suspected a large leak in the town’s system. A number of outside agencies, including Denver Water, helped conduct tests on the pipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7D1F_0f3uIM1i00

(credit: CBS)

No criminal charges are being considered against the homeowner who left the number of faucets running, Chief Stein added. But civil action from the residents, like those who were forced to stay in hotels and find other means of cooking meals and showering, is possible.

RELATED Three Pets Die In Trailer Fire In Empire

Stein was thankful the water issue had been resolved by Friday morning when a wind-driven fire in a mobile home park threatened to ignite an entire hillside of dry grass and more residences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaULe_0f3uIM1i00

(credit: Empire Police)

Firefighters dumped 10,000 gallons of water on the fire in the first hour of the operation alone. That capability helped avert a large wildfire event, he said.

“Otherwise, this would’ve been totally ‘insult added to injury,'” Stein quipped. “A little bit of luck, there, was on our side.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Empire, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About 10 fire departments were helping battle a grass fire north of Las Animas in Colorado on Thursday. According to Troy Abdulla with Bent County Emergency Management, there were at least three grass fires that sparked Thursday morning in an area off County Road 14 near Blue Lake Reservoir. Two smaller ones in the area near a hog farm were quickly extinguished. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the larger fire off CR 14 at about 10:15 a.m. The largest fire was fully contained by about 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office believes about 1,000 acres burned, but that is an early estimate and could change.
BENT COUNTY, CO
KOEL 950 AM

Chemicals Found in Linn County Town’s Drinking Water

A recent test conducted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found chemical levels in public drinking water that approached the safety thresholds set by the EPA, according to KWWL. DNR officials tested the water in one of the two public wells in Central City, Iowa. In a report posted...
LINN COUNTY, IA
CBS Denver

U.S. 34 Reopened In Morgan & Weld Counties Following Fire Near Empire Reservoir

MORGAN/WELD COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of U.S. 34 from Weld County to Morgan County was closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to a brush fire. Smoke from the fire caused visibility troubles. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the road was reopened at around 5:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) Wiggins Fire officials tell CBS4 the fire is about 40 acres in size, but it is contained. They add three abandoned farmhouses were destroyed, but those structures hadn’t been used in years. Wiggins Police report there are multiple crashes on the road. The fire is burning north of Empire Reservoir, near Weld...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Water#Water Heater#Water Pipes#Water Supply#Private Property#Uban Construction
KXRM

Photos: Building bursts into flames due to homeless warming fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters have determined that an abandoned building was set ablaze due to an accidental warming fire. CSFD responded to 135 Motor Way, which is near Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary, around 5:15 a.m. Saturday when smoke and flames were seen pouring from an abandoned building. Pictures show flames bursting from the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Call Takers Wanted: Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners Prepares For Launch Of 988 Crisis Line

DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone knows 911 is the number you call in an emergency. Soon there will be a 988 number for those looking for mental health and crisis support. It’s part of a national suicide prevention initiative that will go live this July. Staff at Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners are preparing to take those calls in addition to the thousands they already take from across the state of Colorado. “A lot of the services that will be available with 988 will be a continuation of things we have been doing,” said Tom Grimmer, CFO at RMCP. They anticipate their current call load...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fast-moving grassfire sparks in Colorado, forces pre-evacuation

A fast-moving grassfire that sparked at around 2 PM on Sunday is burning south of the Arkansas River in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. The fire is estimated to be around 15 acres wide, and has caused the nearby PAWs for Life animal shelter and a water treatment plant to be evacuated. Homes in the area have also been placed on pre-evacuation status, according to a report from KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

State To Close Some Community COVID Testing Sites Due To Plateau In Cases

DENVER (CBS4)– The state of Colorado is closing some community COVID-19 testing sites by the end of the month. The reason for the closing is due to a plateau in cases. (credit: CBS) Colorado will close 40 community testing sites by the end of the month. Another 80 state-run community testing sites will remain open. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment believes it is an appropriate time to start the gradual transition. LINK: COVID-19 Testing Sites
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Firefighters Keep Burning Van Flames From Spreading To Brush Along Highway 85 In Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to extinguish a van on fire in Castle Rock on Wednesday. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into nearby brush. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) The van caught fire along Highway 85 in Castle Rock just north of Daniels Park Road. There was an increased sense of urgency because of strong winds and a Red Flag Warning for much of Colorado on Wednesday. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) CBS4 Meteorologists declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Wednesday because gusts could reach 65 mph at times. Parts of the eastern plains are also under a High Wind Watch for Thursday.(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) What caused the fire is being investigated. No one was injured.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

New Fire South Of NCAR Fire Burn Area Now Out

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new fire south of the NCAR Fire burn area in Boulder forced trail closures on Wednesday. Firefighters say the active fire, near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead, is now out. (credit: Matt Benjamin) They say the fire burned about half of an acre. Firefighters are now working on the perimeter and hotspots. If you are hiking or recreating on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder please leave now! @boulderosmp Rangers are in the area evacuating hikers and all folks they find. Trails are also closed. Please RT #boulder — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) April 6, 2022 Hikers on the Shanahan...
BOULDER, CO
NOLA.com

Power outages from severe weather have doubled in past 20 years, especially in Louisiana

Power outages from severe weather have doubled over the past two decades across the U.S., as a warming climate stirs more destructive storms that cripple broad segments of the nation’s aging electrical grid, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. Forty states are experiencing longer outages, including...
CBS Denver

4 Fire Agencies Tackling Large Burlington Grass Fire Sparked Possibly By Farm Equipment

By Anna Maria Basquez BURLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A large grass fire officials say likely was started by farm equipment, is still burning after three hours with four different fire companies from two states fighting it. “We’ve been on this for more than three hours,” said Kit Carson County Sheriff Travis Belden. “It’s not common to have a fire of this magnitude out here. We normally don’t have wind like this. We’re usually able to shut it down quickly. It was able to travel pretty fast with the wind. We don’t have a lot of green crop in this area. All...
BURLINGTON, CO
CBS Denver

Fire In El Paso County Forces Mandatory Evacuations & Closes Highway 94

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuation notices were given to residents near Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation area is west to Curtis Road, east to Slocum Road, north to Falcon Highway and south to Highway 94. The mandatory evacuation area has been updated – the new area is West to Curtis Rd, East to Slocum Rd, North to Falcon Hwy, South to Hwy 94. The remaining area East to Peyton Hwy w/ the same North & South boundaries is under a pre-evac. Call 9-1-1 only if in immediate danger. https://t.co/DOfySFn6tV — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 11, 2022 Falcon Fire is leading the fight, but other departments are helping. The sheriff’s office says it is going door to door to help with evacuations. “Currently, a field, an out building and an unknown structure (are) affected,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. (credit: El Paso County Sheriff) Further details about the fire have not been confirmed. #CO94 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Curtis Road and Blaney Road. https://t.co/H3phnB4QtB — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 10, 2022 Highway 94 is closed right now in both west and eastbound directions between Curtis Road and Blaney Road.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Red Flag Day Saturday Underscores New Fire Risks

DENVER (CBS4)– Smoke and fire rose from the grasslands of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge again Friday as firefighters worked a controlled burn. (credit: Rocky Mountain Arsenal) “That’s something that we’ve long done,” said firefighter and spokesperson Sarah Metzer. “In addition to the habitat restoration work that we’re doing and using fire as a tool for that, we also use fire as a tool to mitigate those fuels.” In recent years neighborhoods have been built even closer to the 27 square miles of the refuge. “On all sides of us we’re starting to see that growth.” The Marshall Fire has homeowners and firefighters...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy