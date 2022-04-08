ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...For the first Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the second Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. * TIMING...Today and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Strongest winds Monday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue through this evening as very low humidity combines with strong winds. In fact, peak gusts of 60 to 70 mph have been observed through the northeast highlands from Raton to Las Vegas. In addition, virga induced erratic gusty winds are occurring this afternoon and will continue this evening over portions of central NM including the middle Rio Grande Valley, and Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. Warm, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are forecast to persist areawide through Monday. Very strong to potentially damaging winds gusting to around 70 mph are possible Tuesday along and east of the central mountain chain, with critical conditions developing from the Middle Rio Grande Valley east and northeastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains below any snowpack. Critical conditions will persist through the evening. Critical conditions will redevelop by midday Monday and continue through Monday evening. Even stronger and possibly damaging winds are expected Tuesday when critical conditions are again expected. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today, except up to 70 mph along and immediately east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph Monday afternoon. Southwest to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph Tuesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 6 to 12 percent this afternoon, near 10 percent Monday and from about 9 to 15 percent on Tuesday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT Monday to 4 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind gusts are expected from 3PM MDT Monday to 11PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR REST OF TODAY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR MONDAY .Critical fire weather conditions will continue across the western portions of deep south Texas the rest of today into this evening as strong southerly winds continue with low relative humidity values. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible across the western portions of deep south Texas Monday afternoon through Monday evening as low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds redevelop on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Now to 7 PM CDT Today for the Red Flag Warning...1 PM CDT to 7 PM CDT Monday for the Fire Weather Watch. * WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph rest of today...South to Southeast 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph Monday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Higher wind gusts are possible over high terrain and other exposed areas. Periods of snow and blowing snow could significantly lower visibilities. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well as Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 31, 140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind Advisory, including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall is forecast, but amounts should be light, generally around 2 inches or less for area roadways. Warner Mountain Summit on 140 and Cedar Pass on 299 could see up to 6 inches of snow. With strong winds, blowing snow could result in very low visibilities at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Localized wind gusts near Cedarville may approach 70 mph early Monday for a couple of hours. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible in the foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
CARSON CITY, NV

