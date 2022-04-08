Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Higher wind gusts are possible over high terrain and other exposed areas. Periods of snow and blowing snow could significantly lower visibilities. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well as Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 31, 140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind Advisory, including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall is forecast, but amounts should be light, generally around 2 inches or less for area roadways. Warner Mountain Summit on 140 and Cedar Pass on 299 could see up to 6 inches of snow. With strong winds, blowing snow could result in very low visibilities at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
