Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 23:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations between one half inch and 2 inches possible. Locations west of Hillsboro and elevations above 500 ft may see snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires, an advisory has been issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO