Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 21:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty east winds will develop Wednesday afternoon with blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Expect difficult travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 22:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. Highest west facing beaches. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING With southerly winds falling to around 15 mph with higher gusts through the remainder of the night, the Wind Advisory is allowed to expire.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 23:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations between one half inch and 2 inches possible. Locations west of Hillsboro and elevations above 500 ft may see snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires, an advisory has been issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 22:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Wind Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian WIND ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT Surface observations show that winds continue to subside across the Marianas. This trend will continue through the night, however, some areas in the higher elevations of Guam and Saipan could still see occasionally stronger gusts. Gusty conditions are also possible near showers.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through at least this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON...NOWATA SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND NORTHWESTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 1202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wann to 2 miles northeast of Avant to near Westport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Nowata Skiatook... Collinsville Dewey... Barnsdall Sperry... South Coffeyville Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Avant... Westport Lenapah... Talala Vera... Wann HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Frost Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 01:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

