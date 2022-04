ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees voted to reinstate Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez effective Friday at 8 a.m. The motion passed in a 5-2 vote. Earlier in the year, the board placed Dr. Azaiez on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations of infidelity and assault. On January 7th, the Travis County Sheriff's Office told CBS Austin that there was an ongoing investigation, and no charges had been filed. On Thursday, March 24, the board announced that TCSO has closed its investigation, and no criminal charges will be brought against Dr. Azaiez.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO