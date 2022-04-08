ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Around 30,000 Covid patients treated with ‘cutting-edge’ anti-viral drugs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3LAv_0f3uH54P00

Around 30,000 vulnerable Covid-19 patients in England have been treated with highly effective “cutting-edge” antiviral drugs which improve symptoms “within hours”, according to the NHS.

The health service said it had procured nearly five million doses of Paxlovid and other antivirals, such as Molnupiravir as part of the latest deal struck by the Government.

Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, was approved for use in the UK in December and found in trials to slash hospital admissions and deaths by 88%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWu7p_0f3uH54P00
The anti-viral drugs have been given to 30,000 people in England since December (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

More than 5,000 patients have already received Paxlovid, with more than 1,200 patients benefiting in the last week alone, according to the NHS.

Molnupiravir, which clinical trials suggest reduces the risk of hospital admission or death by 30%, was approved in November 2021.

Use of the drugs was introduced for patients outside of hospital in December.

The treatments have been praised by at-risk patients as “brilliant”.

When Cathy Merry, who lives in Duffield, near Derby and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, became badly ill with Covid, she phoned a helpline for her condition and within hours a clinic at Royal Derby Hospital dispatched a taxi with Paxlovid to her home.

The 49-year-old, who is a professor of stem cell biology at Nottingham University, said she was feeling more normal after four days of starting on the treatment and dreaded to think how bad she would feel without it.

Ms Merry said: “Having these treatments available is just brilliant and we are so lucky to have them for free on the NHS.

“The hospital staff have always been brilliant, but to deal with this so efficiently is absolutely, unbelievably good care.

“I lived in the US and we are so lucky to have the NHS and the brilliant care they give to us all.”

Cathy’s consultant, Dr Francis Kynaston-Pearson said the new medicines gave him “great hope”.

Healthcare professionals and patients alike have been coming to terms with the impact of Covid-19 and how this has re-shaped our lives”, he said.

“This is particularly true for those patients, such as Cathy, who are at higher risk because their immune systems are weaker due to their condition, or the treatments used to control them.

“It gives me great hope to see new treatments such as Paxlovid being introduced to support such vulnerable patients to allow them to start leading their normal lives again.

“The pandemic may not yet be over, but with new developments like this, I hope we can soon look forward to enjoying life in a similar way to how we did before the pandemic.”

The treatment stops the virus multiplying in cells, helping patients to fight the infection and get better, faster.

It is being used to treat those identified to be at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid or being admitted to hospital in line with Government guidance.

However, it will be prescribed by clinicians on a case-by-case basis.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “It’s fantastic that since launching the latest antiviral treatment Paxlovid just over a month ago, thousands of our most vulnerable patients have already had access to this latest cutting-edge, life-saving treatment.

“Antivirals are another weapon in our arsenal to reduce hospital admissions and fatalities amongst patients at highest risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 and needing hospital admission, each and every person treated with the new drugs is testament to how the NHS is doing everything possible to protect those who are at most risk.”

Free lateral flow tests for most members of the public ended on Friday, except for the over-75s and over-12s with weakened immune systems, but people who are eligible for Paxlovid will be sent the tests to keep at home in case they develop symptoms, the NHS said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henderson ‘thrilled’ to see Waley-Cohens realise National ambition

The one race that leaves a glaring hole on Nicky Henderson’s CV is the Grand National. So it was somewhat ironic that long-standing family friend and owner-breeder Robert Waley-Cohen, who has enjoyed so many big moments with Henderson, should own Noble Yeats, yet have the horse with Emmet Mullins, his first runner in the race who won at odds of 50-1.
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Antiviral#Uk#Nhs#Paxlovid#Royal Derby Hospital#Nottingham University
BBC

Covid drugs research nurse 'terrified' of first patients

A Scunthorpe nurse involved in researching early treatments for Covid said she was "terrified" when she saw her first patients with the virus. Dot Hutchinson, lead nurse at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust, has worked on a number of Covid drug trials since the pandemic hit the UK in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Preventing chemotherapy from overstaying its welcome

For patients with cancer, the tumor-killing power of chemotherapeutic drugs is a double-edged sword. While many cancer drugs kill tumor cells, they can also harm healthy cells as they travel throughout the bloodstream. "A major limitation of chemotherapy agents is that only a tiny fraction goes to their targeted tumor,"...
CANCER
Boston Globe

Getting anti-COVID-19 drugs could soon be as easy as dropping by the drug store

Getting antiviral drugs to fend off a brewing case of COVID-19 could soon be as simple as stopping by the local drug store. The “Test to Treat” program unveiled by the Biden administration this month is intended to get those who are at high risk of developing severe disease treated “quickly and easily” with the drugs, the US Department of Health and Human Services says.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy