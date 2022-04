Madison Magazine was selected as finalists in two categories by the City and Regional Magazine Association’s national awards competition. The first finalist is for “Life Sentences” by Rudy Bankston which was selected in the essays/commentary/criticism category. Bankston was a guest columnist to Madison Magazine in the August 2021 issue. Bankston shares his painful personal experience of growing up as a young Black man in Milwaukee and turning himself in to police with his mother on a rainy Mother’s Day. In prison, he turned to the dictionary and books by Black authors, resulting in a literary and life transformation that led him to find himself, mentor others and even write a novel while behind bars. Read Bankston’s story here.

