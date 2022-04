“The Basin,” a new book by Lori Marie Murray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Augusta knew she needed to get her sisters out of “Gold Fever” Hangtown, California, and find a haven they could truly call home. She would do anything to give her younger sisters a better life, even travel alone to a new place, hide her identity as a girl and work as a stable hand to build that better life with her own two hands. Little did 15-year-old Augusta know that danger, adventure and even love was waiting for her in The Basin.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO