NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams formally unveiled his new Neighborhood Safety Teams to get guns off the street Wednesday. He had a direct message for people who use cell phones to record what cops are doing: Stay back, keep your distance, and if you have an iPhone that can't record pictures from a distance, then get a new iPhone. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports, that's Adams' warning to the public who, in this age of social media, may be tempted to record members of his new anti-gun units, or any other police officers, in action. "What is not going to happen -...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO