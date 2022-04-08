ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TribCast: Dan Patrick takes on Disney in latest fight over Texas classrooms

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news....

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 8

just Tim
1d ago

again, fighting something that's not happening, to get "the base" riled up. another nothing burger... that they will turn into something.

Reply
4
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
Texas State
Texas Government
Florida State
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Texas lawmakers to meet with woman facing execution

A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers planned on Wednesday to visit a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, were set to lead a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Melissa Lucio faces execution on April 27. Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there...
#Texas Capitol#Tribcast#Tribune
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
The Independent

Melissa Lucio: Texas lawmakers meet and pray with woman on death row, pledging to help save her life

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers visited Melissa Lucio on death row as part of an effort to top her execution amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her two-year-old daughter.State Representatives Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led the group on Wednesday to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Lucio faces execution on April 27.“We are blessed to have the opportunity to meet with Melissa, to pray with her, to spend time with her and we’re more resolute and committed than ever to fighting over the...
Disney
Reform Austin

Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
TEXAS STATE

