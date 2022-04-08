Wilson: We must support the Open App Markets Act

By imposing iron-fisted control over any cell phone app designed to work through their two dominant operating systems for wireless devices, Apple and Google effectively block upstart competition and technological innovation.

For example, the tech giants require that apps for their phones be available only through their respective app stores, and that many commercial transactions made via those apps be burdened with substantial service fees that actually constitute an unfair tax on consumers (Most purchasers probably don’t realize that buying via an app can drive up a transaction’s cost by 30% over a purchase made from a PC!).

The Open App Markets Act, now being debated in the U.S. Congress, is a bipartisan attempt to rein in the big tech companies and end these unfair, monopolistic practices. This legislation would give tech companies in our state and elsewhere far greater opportunities to compete and innovate.

Arizona’s senators and House members should be solidly in favor of this pro-business, pro-consumer initiative.

P.S. Good letter about Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona “It’s time to go, sir!” He seems not to be fit to be a Congressman. I’m glad he’s not mine!