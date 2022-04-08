Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return before playoffs

Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since being sidelined by right knee soreness. He’s on track to chip off rust before playoffs.

Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Grizzlies star Ja Morant (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for the team’s game against the Pelicans on Saturday. – 6:03 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Today is Ja Morant Day in Sumter, South Carolina.

ICYMI, my story about why he means so much to his hometown.

“His story makes all of us work harder,” Crestwood basketball player Justin Rembert said. “It inspires us. He’s a role model to all of us.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:30 AM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

I had a fantastic conversation with @Julius Erving. Dr. J and I talked about a lot of great stuff, but I was particularly fascinated by his high praise for @Ja Morant.

FULL CONVERSATION: https://t.co/m5NySYjpxU pic.twitter.com/kdw7uWQavB – 10:02 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

“How do you think he looked?” Desmond Bane asked.

The Grizzlies sure made it sound like Ja Morant is playing this weekend, and it comes with great timing after dropping two straight.

“He’s our motor,” Brandon Clarke said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:21 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Clarke has faith that the team will be fine despite the recent losing skid – he is also looking forward to the return of Ja Morant. “…Ja is one of the best players in the league…he’s just huge for us…” – 12:13 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

“Taylor said Ja Morant played 5-on-5 today. How did he look?”

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Bane says the team is ready to get their “guy” Ja Morant back, and when asked “how did Ja look in 5 on 5” replied “how do you think he looked?” – 12:00 AM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:“He’s doing great. He’s progressing really well. We’ve ramped him up over the last week or so. He’s getting close. He did 5-on-5 for the first time today. That’s really encouraging. He responded well afterward.” – 7:42 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant did 5v5 for the first time today. He is doing great and definitely “getting close”.

The team will be smart about his return but Jenkins did not rule out the possibility of Morant returning for one of it not both of the last two games of the season. – 7:37 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 work, per T. Jenkins, and is progressing nicely. Might be able to play in one of these last games. – 7:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is doing great and getting close. He said there’s a chance Morant can play in one of the last two games. – 7:34 PM

The Grizzlies already clinched the No. 2 seed in the West. They can set a franchise-record for victories in a season by winning their final two games. They wrap up the regular season with a visit from New Orleans on Saturday before the finale Sunday night against Boston. Jenkins said they would like to have at least one game with their full contingent before the postseason. But health matters more. “If that’s not what’s the recommendation of the medical team, we don’t feel like that’s the smartest move, then we won’t do it,” Jenkins said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2022

Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season. He said he’s doing really well. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 7, 2022

Mark Giannotto: Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant was a full participant in Memphis Grizzlies practice today ahead of road trip to Utah and Denver, although the team didn’t do any full contact work. Plan is still to be re-evaluated by medical staff mid-week. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 4, 2022