Southaven, MS

Protecting your plants from cold temperatures and frost

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — If you thought the start of spring meant you could get your garden going, think again.

If it’s green and you leave it outside unprotected Friday night it may be wilted and brown in the morning.

With frost moving into the FOX13 viewing area, we got some advice on keeping your plants protected.

The big thing is, no matter what, you need to protect your plants.

If they’re hanging or potted, it’s simple: Just bring them inside.

But if you have them planted in the ground, like tomatoes or strawberries, don’t dig them up.

Brandy Worley with Worley’s Seasons nursery in Southaven had some advice on how to beat the frost.

“If they have already planted, my advice is to grab ahold of some old sheets or anything that is cloth and not plastic and try to cover it with that and make sure it gets covered and it doesn’t come up with the wind. Some smaller plants — set buckets over the top of them as long as the buckets and stuff are not touching the plants. And as far as potted or hanging plants, they can bring them indoors or even under a top like this where the frost don’t fall on them,” Worley said.

The good news is warmer nights are just around the corner. Hopefully, that means your plants will be good to go.

Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
