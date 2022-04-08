ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery Ranch Z'Tejas opening delayed because of fire at storage unit

By Jennifer Schaefer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fire has delayed the return Z'Tejas to Avery Ranch. The restaurant was slated to open April 18, but a fire broke out at the storage unit where the bulk...

