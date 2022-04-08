Ravens re-sign LB Josh Bynes after missing out on All-Pro Bobby Wagner

Josh Bynes is staying in Baltimore. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens were more than a little interested in signing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks last month, but the Los Angeles native ultimately put pen to paper on a deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore turned to one of its own for help at the position ahead of the weekend.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens re-signed middle linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year deal on Friday. Financial details were not immediately reported.

Bynes began his third stint with the Ravens when he signed with the organization last September, and he played in 14 games and made 12 starts with the club during the 2021 regular season. The 32-year-old accumulated 76 total tackles, a pair of sacks and four pass breakups over those contests.

It was initially reported last week that Wagner had signed a five-year contract with the Rams worth $50 million that could go up to as high as $65 million if the veteran reaches certain incentives. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later offered more specifics on the agreement: