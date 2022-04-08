ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens re-sign LB Josh Bynes after missing out on All-Pro Bobby Wagner

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqWAz_0f3uEyhS00
Josh Bynes is staying in Baltimore. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens were more than a little interested in signing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks last month, but the Los Angeles native ultimately put pen to paper on a deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore turned to one of its own for help at the position ahead of the weekend.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens re-signed middle linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year deal on Friday. Financial details were not immediately reported.

Bynes began his third stint with the Ravens when he signed with the organization last September, and he played in 14 games and made 12 starts with the club during the 2021 regular season. The 32-year-old accumulated 76 total tackles, a pair of sacks and four pass breakups over those contests.

It was initially reported last week that Wagner had signed a five-year contract with the Rams worth $50 million that could go up to as high as $65 million if the veteran reaches certain incentives. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later offered more specifics on the agreement:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Seattle, WA
Baltimore, MD
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Nfl Network#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Attorney for Deshaun Watson's reported victims says Browns did not reach out to him

The Cleveland Browns released a statement earlier on Sunday surrounding new quarterback Deshaun Watson. In said statement, the Browns indicated that they had conducted an in-depth internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied in Watson’s direction by north of 20 women. “We spent a tremendous amount of time...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks TE Noah Fant found out Broncos traded him from TV

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't the only player directly impacted by the blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. While Denver happily received Wilson, the Broncos dealt multiple draft assets, signal-caller Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to Seattle. Fant...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy