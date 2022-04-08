DuBois resident helping refugees in Ukraine

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– In the 6 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 3800 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to the United Nations . The world has stood by Ukraine’s side in this time, including a Clearfield County resident who traveled to a neighboring country to provide aid. When Russia first invaded Ukraine in February, Dave Kovalchick said he wanted to help, but he didn’t know how to.

After doing some research, he found a group on Facebook called DIY Ukraine. Now he’s in Europe helping Ukrainian citizens.

“I’ve seen a lot of what’s going in and out and it’s incredible. The supplies that are going in and out… It’s amazing,” said dave Kovalchick.

“This is our warehouse close to Ukraine border. We’re doing some sorting today, we got a truckload in from Spain and we’re getting everything sorted into piles,” Kovalchick said in a video of a warehouse full of supplies just a few hundred miles from the Ukraine border.

The DuBois resident is in Romania, where he is helping to fill trucks with medical equipment food, clothing, and shelter items to deliver to refugees in Ukraine. The DIY Ukraine group is comprised of people from countries like the united states, England and Slovakia, and while in Romania, they’re bringing supplies over the border.

“We have everything sorted into piles and we’ve got medical equipment, we’ve got food, even a couple of generators here. Everything you could imagine,” he said.

Kovalchick says they are ready to go wherever, whenever called upon, recently delivering medical supplies to a hospital in Lviv. And these aren’t just one-way trips bringing supplies in.

“We are actually bringing refugees or people that need to get out of Ukraine into other countries,” Kovalchick said.

Donations from the community are the key to their success Kovalchick says, and he has already raised nearly $2,000 in less than a week in Europe with the help of many local businesses like Station 101 and The Hitching Post. As for how long this could go on?

“The rest of the group is going to be here in the next two days, and I’m going to be here indefinitely. So if it’s two weeks for two months, I’m gonna be here,” Kovalchick said.

Kovalchick is accepting donations from people in Central Pa to help purchase equipment, supplies, and gasoline to travel over the border into Ukraine. You can reach out to him on Facebook here.

