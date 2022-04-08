Spurs' Devin Vassell: Out vs. Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 120-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers wrapped up the home portion of their dismal season with their first win since March 21 despite playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Jaylen Hoard had a career-high 27 points and 17 rebounds and Georgios Kalaitzakis scored a career-high 25 points while the Thunder used only six players in their 15th loss in 19 games. The Lakers improved to 11-30 since Jan. 7 when their supporting cast grabbed this win without four injured stars.

