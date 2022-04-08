ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Out vs. Warriors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vassell is out Saturday against the Warriors due to left heel...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Lakers snap 8-game skid with 120-101 win over Thunder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 120-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers wrapped up the home portion of their dismal season with their first win since March 21 despite playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Jaylen Hoard had a career-high 27 points and 17 rebounds and Georgios Kalaitzakis scored a career-high 25 points while the Thunder used only six players in their 15th loss in 19 games. The Lakers improved to 11-30 since Jan. 7 when their supporting cast grabbed this win without four injured stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (quad) available Sunday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. After entering the day with a questionable tag due to a quad contusion, Anunoby has received the green light to play. There was a report that he will likely play limited minutes in his first game back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell (rest) out for Clippers on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will sit out the Clippers' final regular-season game on Sunday. Paul George and Marcus Morris have also been ruled out due to rest. Powell is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Xavier Tillman starting for Memphis Sunday in place of Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Tillman will enter the starting five in place of Steven Adams.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Spurs#Projectspurs Com
ESPN

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams' 35 points

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with both teams in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Resting Sunday

Ayton will be rested for Sunday's game against the Kings. Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder will all be rested as the Suns finish out their regular-season schedule. Expect JaVale McGee to be the fill-in starter at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Resting for finale

Booker will be rested for Sunday's game against the Kings. As expected, the Suns will hold out several regulars as they finish out the regular season with a meaningless contest. The Suns will begin postseason play next weekend against a yet-to-be-determined bottom seed in the West.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy