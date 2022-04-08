ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Jock Landale: Off injury report

 2 days ago

Landale (foot) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Doncic to miss Mavericks’ season closer against Spurs

The Warriors’ odds of locking up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference are looking stronger by the minute with a little help from Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. Doncic, a three-time All-Star, picked up his 16th technical of the regular season on Friday night against the...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (back) not listed for Spurs Sunday afternoon

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Poeltl missed Saturday's game due to lower back soreness. But in the final game of the regular season, the big man will not carry a designation. Expect him to play and start, which will likely send Zach Collins back to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (thigh) likely out Sunday versus Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (thigh) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, Meghan Triplett reports. Clarke seems likely to miss the Grizzlies' final game of the season as he deals with a thigh injury. He'll work on getting up to full health for the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Not listed on injury report

McCollum is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Golden State. However, he's only expected to play "a few minutes," according to a since-deleted tweet from his personal Twitter account. The Pelicans are holding out several regulars, including Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and Devonte'...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday

Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To see limited action in finale

Murray will play limited minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Coach Gregg Popovich did not specify just how many minutes Murray will see, but he noted that the star point guard, along with jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, will each only play enough to "get a workout and get a rhythm." For DFS purposes, all four players should likely be avoided, but the fact that Murray is back in the lineup after missing five straight games with a non-COVID illness is a very encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NOLA.com

NBA Play-In Tournament odds are in: Pelicans open as favorites over Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans have secured their spot in the NBA play-in tournament, and they're currently five-point favorites against a familiar opponent. The Pelicans clinched the No. 9 seed in the play-in and will be facing a division rival in No. 10-seeded San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Tough night in loss

McCollum ended with 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 141-114 loss to the Grizzlies. It was McCollum's worst scoring performance since he put up 15 in his Pelicans debut Feb. 10, but it was still enough to lead the team Saturday. The veteran guard also saw his streak of games with multiple steals end at four, but he'll wrap up his regular season Sunday against the Warriors before leading New Orleans into the play-in tournament.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Efficient performance in win

Dinwiddie ended with 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Friday's 128-78 win over Portland. Dinwiddie was efficient from the field en route to his third consecutive game with a double-digit scoring total. Across 22 appearances since joining the Mavericks, the combo guard has averaged 16.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per contest. He figures to garner an increased role Sunday against the Spurs, unless the NBA rescinds Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Ja Morant says Memphis Grizzlies look 'damn good' in 55-point quarter, win over Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant returned to action Saturday and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Morant had 21 points and nine assists in a team-high 27 minutes as the team blew out the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 141-114. Morant had been out with a sore right knee since March 18 but returned Saturday to knock off a little rust before the playoffs get underway next weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Lakers snap 8-game skid with 120-101 win over Thunder

LOS ANGELES -- — Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 120-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Wenyen Gabriel added 16 points as the Lakers wrapped up the home portion of their dismal...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Trail Blazers face the Jazz on 10-game slide

Utah Jazz (48-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its 10-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Utah. The Trail Blazers are 11-40 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 115.2 points to opponents and...
PORTLAND, OR

