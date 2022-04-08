Spurs' Jock Landale: Off injury report

Dinwiddie ended with 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Friday's 128-78 win over Portland. Dinwiddie was efficient from the field en route to his third consecutive game with a double-digit scoring total. Across 22 appearances since joining the Mavericks, the combo guard has averaged 16.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per contest. He figures to garner an increased role Sunday against the Spurs, unless the NBA rescinds Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul.
