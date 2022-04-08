ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Out Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Poeltl is out Saturday against the Warriors due to...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Doncic to miss Mavericks’ season closer against Spurs

The Warriors’ odds of locking up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference are looking stronger by the minute with a little help from Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. Doncic, a three-time All-Star, picked up his 16th technical of the regular season on Friday night against the...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Doncic injury puts playoff status in doubt as Mavs top Spurs

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic wouldn't have even played in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale for the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks without a reprieve from the NBA. The superstar was minutes away from being finished for the night against San Antonio when he strained his left...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To see limited action in finale

Murray will play limited minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Coach Gregg Popovich did not specify just how many minutes Murray will see, but he noted that the star point guard, along with jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, will each only play enough to "get a workout and get a rhythm." For DFS purposes, all four players should likely be avoided, but the fact that Murray is back in the lineup after missing five straight games with a non-COVID illness is a very encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting Sunday for Memphis in place of Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Williams will enter the starting five in place of Dillon Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday

Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Efficient performance in win

Dinwiddie ended with 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Friday's 128-78 win over Portland. Dinwiddie was efficient from the field en route to his third consecutive game with a double-digit scoring total. Across 22 appearances since joining the Mavericks, the combo guard has averaged 16.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per contest. He figures to garner an increased role Sunday against the Spurs, unless the NBA rescinds Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Reggie Perry starting for Blazers Sunday in place of Drew Eubanks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry will stat Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Perry has been coming off the bench most of the year, but that will change in the final game of the regular season. Drew Eubanks is out due to a sprained right wrist, and as a result, Perry will take the nod at center.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out Sunday

Adams is out Sunday against the Celtics due to left ankle soreness. Adams, along with a majority of the Grizzlies' regulars, will be sidelined Sunday. In his absence, Brandon Clarke (thigh) and Xavier Tillman are expected to garner increased roles.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Trail Blazers face the Jazz on 10-game slide

Utah Jazz (48-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its 10-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Utah. The Trail Blazers are 11-40 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 115.2 points to opponents and...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

