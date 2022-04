Verlander (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Angels after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while fanning seven across five innings. Verlander tossed 47 of his 80 pitches for strikes but suffered the loss after giving up a solo shot to Jared Walsh in the second inning. The Astros' offense couldn't respond, and as a result, the veteran had to settle for the loss in his season debut. Verlander will try to bounce back next week when he pitches against the Mariners at home.

