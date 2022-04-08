ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Spurs' Romeo Langford: Questionable vs. Warriors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Langford is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers may try to trade standout guard

The Indiana Pacers appear to be in the midst of a significant retooling, and that may see one notable player traded during the offseason. Rival teams believe the Pacers will seek to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Though Brogdon signed a two-year contract extension last offseason, the Pacers have since acquired Tyrese Haliburton, who is seen as the team’s point guard of the future.
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

