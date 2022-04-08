Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Among resting starters

Murray will play limited minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Coach Gregg Popovich did not specify just how many minutes Murray will see, but he noted that the star point guard, along with jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, will each only play enough to "get a workout and get a rhythm." For DFS purposes, all four players should likely be avoided, but the fact that Murray is back in the lineup after missing five straight games with a non-COVID illness is a very encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against New Orleans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO