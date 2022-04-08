ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Among resting starters

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson is out Saturday against the Warriors due to...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Celtics finish 2nd in East with 139-110 win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and the Boston Celtics secured the second seed in the East with a 139-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Al Horford added 13 points as the...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To see limited action in finale

Murray will play limited minutes during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Coach Gregg Popovich did not specify just how many minutes Murray will see, but he noted that the star point guard, along with jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, will each only play enough to "get a workout and get a rhythm." For DFS purposes, all four players should likely be avoided, but the fact that Murray is back in the lineup after missing five straight games with a non-COVID illness is a very encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NOLA.com

NBA Play-In Tournament odds are in: Pelicans open as favorites over Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans have secured their spot in the NBA play-in tournament, and they're currently five-point favorites against a familiar opponent. The Pelicans clinched the No. 9 seed in the play-in and will be facing a division rival in No. 10-seeded San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (thigh) likely out Sunday versus Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (thigh) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, Meghan Triplett reports. Clarke seems likely to miss the Grizzlies' final game of the season as he deals with a thigh injury. He'll work on getting up to full health for the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday

Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Nets square off against the Cavaliers for play-in game

LINE: Nets -8; over/under is 229.5. PLAY-IN GAME: The Nets and Cavaliers square off to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Saturday

Ingram (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Ingram was questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup, and he'll ultimately be forced to miss a second straight game due to his hamstring injury. Devonte' Graham will likely remain in the starting lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

