Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Noel Acciari: Still out of action

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Acciari (upper body) will not play Friday versus the Sabres, Jameson Olive of...

www.cbssports.com

92.9 The Ticket

Coyle’s OT Goal Lifts Bruins Past Lightning 2-1

Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. "Jake (DeBrusk)...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Panthers vs. Predators Prediction and Odds (Florida's Offense Unstoppable During Current Win Streak)

The Nashville Predators play host to Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers tonight at Bridgestone Arena in a pivotal game for the Predators as they battle for a playoff berth. As things currently stand, Nashville is outside of the top three teams in the Central Division. They are six-points behind third-place St. Louis and time is running out to catch them. They would be a Wild Card team if the season ended today.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Why Bruins' goalie competition is team's No. 1 storyline before playoffs

The Boston Bruins are going to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They haven't mathematically clinched a berth, but that will happen very soon. The Atlantic Division and wild card standings will be fun to watch, too, as the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning jockey for seeding. But...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Sunday. The move comes after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto, which forced him to leave the game in the first period. Sam Montembeault handled the goaltending...
NHL
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After watching two-goal leads vanish against two Stanley Cup contenders, the Sabres instead fell behind early against the two-time Stanley Cup champions. The first two Lightning goals were scored just 17 seconds apart, and Tampa Bay never looked back. Buffalo fell to the Bolts 5-0. After nearly ten minutes of scoreless hockey, a pair of costly turnovers set Tampa Bay up for cruise control. Ondrej Palat and Corey Perry provided some cushion for Tampa Bay. Then, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton poured it on.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Hall Has Erased Slow Start to 2021-22 Season

Slow starts are often difficult to overcome. Whether that’s referring to the player overcoming a slow start and turning a season around or a fanbase forgetting the slow start after said turnaround occurs, both can be true. For Taylor Hall , many were worried that he may not be the same player he was during his 16-game stint with the Boston Bruins in the regular season last year. It was a fair opinion to have given the fact that David Krejci was no longer the center on Hall’s line and as a result, the veteran winger would score just six goals and 14 points through his first 26 games of the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers clamp down defensively in win over Predators

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, forward Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight. Clamping things down on the defensive side of the puck, the Panthers pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 win over the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. With only 10 games remaining...
SUNRISE, FL
Person
Noel Acciari
NHL

Sabres unable to capitalize on chances in loss to Lightning

TAMPA - Brian Elliott lunged to his left and caught a piece of Rasmus Asplund's one-time attempt, the last of several chances the Sabres had to score the first goal inside Amalie Arena on Sunday. The Lightning pulled ahead less than a minute later with goals scored 17 seconds apart...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

JAKE ALLEN FORCED OUT OF GAME; CAREY PRICE WOULDN'T SUIT UP AS EBUG

An interesting tidbit from Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Habs starter Jake Allen was to leave in the first after he seemed to tweak something while on the ice. Backup goaltender Sam Montembeault finished out the opening frame, while it was announced during the intermission that Allen would not be returning.
NHL
#Panthers
FOX Sports

Matthews scores 57th and 58th, Maple Leafs top Canadiens 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points...
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps rebound with 3 big wins after players-only meetings

On April 3, the Capitals were handed a 5-1 loss by the Minnesota Wild. It was their second straight blowout loss and the team was outscored 11-2 during that stretch. Facing a critical point in the season, the Caps held multiple players-only meetings looking for a response. The result? Just one week later, Washington has three straight wins over three playoff teams and now finds itself within striking distance of third place in the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres blanked on the road against Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to slow down the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 loss Sunday evening at Amalie Arena. Craig Anderson made 23 saves for the Sabres. Corey Perry, Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Ross Colton all scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots to earn his 43rd career shutout, putting him in a tie with Gump Worsley for 38th all-time.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

DeBrusk Continuing to Thrive on Bruins' Top Line

WASHINGTON - Before this season began, Jake DeBrusk said he was trying to forget the past - both good and bad. Whether it was his career-high, 27-goal campaign in 2018-19 or his career-low, five-goal output last season, the winger was only focused on the future. And while the 2021-22 season...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bruins-Capitals takeaways: Power play woes continue in 4-2 loss

The Boston Bruins came up short in the final game of their road trip Sunday. With David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm still sidelined due to injuries, the B's fell to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, 4-2. Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, and John Carlson did the damage for Washington while Alex Ovechkin converted an empty-netter for the 775th goal of his illustrious career.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's overtime loss to Boston on Friday. Certainly, it's disappointing that the Lightning lost this game in overtime and now have gone winless in their last four contests. But, as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare stated afterwards, the Lightning have to "trust the process." Because, from the standpoint of the process, this was a strong performance.
TAMPA, FL

