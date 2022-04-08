Panthers' Noel Acciari: Still out of action

Slow starts are often difficult to overcome. Whether that’s referring to the player overcoming a slow start and turning a season around or a fanbase forgetting the slow start after said turnaround occurs, both can be true. For Taylor Hall , many were worried that he may not be the same player he was during his 16-game stint with the Boston Bruins in the regular season last year. It was a fair opinion to have given the fact that David Krejci was no longer the center on Hall’s line and as a result, the veteran winger would score just six goals and 14 points through his first 26 games of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO