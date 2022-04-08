ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Re-signs with Cincinnati

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wilcox signed a one-year deal with the Bengals on Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Wilcox...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals bringing in 3 defensive prospects for pre-draft visits

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be on the prowl for the nation’s best talent prior to the upcoming NFL Draft. It’s unknown quite where they’ll head with the 31st pick, but there’s strong reason to believe they’ll look at offensive line and cornerback, a couple of their needs heading into the 2022 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals met with TE Isaiah Likely at NFL Combine

The Cincinnati Bengals are clearly in the market for a long-term solution at tight end. Even before the team lost C.J. Uzomah to the New York Jets in free agency, the Bengals needed a more dynamic pass catching option that could develop behind Drew Sample and a veteran receiving tight end. That veteran tight end will be Hayden Hurst, but could Isaiah Likely be the developmental tight end?
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

RB Giovani Bernard re-signs with Buccaneers for 1 year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back, re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract. Bernard, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Tyrann Mathieu Boldly Compares Bengals’ Joe Burrow To Tom Brady

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals announced their presence as a young up-and-coming team during their postseason run this year. Not expected to make much noise in the postseason, Cincinnati shocked a lot of people with the run that they went on. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however did not go nearly as far as they wanted.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (4/8): The Here and Now

The Bengals have never had a first-round draft pick so late. This we know. But as they Tee (Higgins, No. 33 in 2020) up No. 31 in a couple of weeks, it’s a good time to recall that a selection in the 30s has often worked out well for them.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: On bench vs. lefty

Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 1-for-9 with a double, an RBI and four strikeouts over the first two games of the season and will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Randal Grichuk will man right field with Yonathan Daza starting in center for the series finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bears' Tavon Young: Headed to Chicago

Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hits injured list

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.
SEATTLE, WA

