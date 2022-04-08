Bengals' Mitchell Wilcox: Re-signs with Cincinnati

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO