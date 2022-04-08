ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Chas McCormick: Takes seat Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McCormick isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels, Chandler...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Astros use 8-run inning to pound Angels, 13-6

The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
HOUSTON, TX
KEYT

Peña homers with parents watching, Astros thump Angels 13-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit his first major league home run while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker went deep twice and the Houston Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-6. Houston homered six times in total, with Jose Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman also connecting. It’s the 16th time Houston has had at least six homers in a game, and five of those have come since 2019. The Astros had 14 hits. Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two for the Angels. Peña, Houston’s rookie replacement at shortstop after Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota, got his first big league hit with a single in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss in debut

Verlander (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Angels after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while fanning seven across five innings. Verlander tossed 47 of his 80 pitches for strikes but suffered the loss after giving up a solo shot to Jared Walsh in the second inning. The Astros' offense couldn't respond, and as a result, the veteran had to settle for the loss in his season debut. Verlander will try to bounce back next week when he pitches against the Mariners at home.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Strikeout#Center Field#Angels#The Houston Chronicle
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures second save

Pressly picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Angels, striking out one in a clean ninth inning. Pressly struck out Jo Adell on five pitches before retiring the next two Angels on consecutive pitches for an easy save. If he stays healthy, the 33-year-old is well on his way to surpassing a career-high 26 saves from 2021 as the clear-cut best option for saves on a Houston team with high expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Season debut coming in Arizona

Garcia is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener with the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Garcia was the odd man out for the Astros' four-game season-opening series with the Angels, but that may just have been a byproduct of how the spring pitching schedule shook out for Houston's rotation members. The 25-year-old righty's spot in the rotation should at least be more secure than Jake Odorizzi's, even though Odorizzi started Houston's second game of the season Friday. After a promising 12.1-inning sample in the majors in 2020, Garcia placed second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2021, finishing with a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 167:50 K:BB across 155.1 frames.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not in Sunday's lineup

Brantley is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels. Manager Dusty Baker noted that he plans to give his veterans regular days off early in the season, and Brantley's absence from the lineup falls in line with that plan. Jose Siri will start in Brantley's absence while playing in center field and hitting first.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets day off

Maldonado will sit Saturday against the Angels. Maldonado went 0-for-7 in the first two games of the season. He tied for third in starts behind the plate last season with 118 but will get his first off day of 2022 in just the third game of the year, with Jason Castro set to catch for Justin Verlander.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Heading to injured list

Yarbrough is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The southpaw hadn't yet made his 2022 debut and will have to wait to do so as a result of his injury. Tommy Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill in while Yarbrough is sidelined. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old Yarbrough will be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Placed on paternity list

Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Angels, but he'll be away from the team for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Joe Perez was called up by the Astros ahead of Friday's game against the Angels, while Aledmys Diaz should see increased playing time at first base while Gurriel is unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy