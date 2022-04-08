Man charged with murder following deadly shooting near Santa Margarita

Charges have been filed against the suspect in a stabbing and deadly shooting in northern San Luis Obispo County this week.

Cruz Christopher Gomez was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. A special allegation of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm was also filed.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Goldie Lane off Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita.

Sheriff's officials say Jack Dean Everhart, 42, was shot and later died.

Gomez, Jr., 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested in Paso Robles that afternoon after police there say he stabbed a woman multiple times.

That woman is expected to survive.

Gomez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says Gomez has not entered a plea but is expected to during another court appearance on Monday.

The judge granted a request to increase Gomez's bail to $1.25 million, according to the DA's Office.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing and have not released information on a possible motive.