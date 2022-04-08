ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples WWII veteran turns 100 years old

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZgPS_0f3uEQss00

A neighborhood came together to celebrate Walter Kateley's 100th birthday on Friday.

Kateley served in the Army during World War II and his neighbors wanted to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for his service.

They say he still rides his bike and delivers newspapers and is just a great neighbor.

There was a golf cart parade from his house to the community center where the VFW did a salute.

Friends say he loves Everglades Hockey and never misses a game.

They ended the party with a traditional birthday cake.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Local WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — A local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday at his Indianapolis church. Ted Cecil flew in the Royal Air Force from 1939 to 1946 during WWII. After the war he came to the US, eventually moving to the Indy area. Cecil became an American citizen in 1964. These days, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Minnesota

‘Heart Of The Community’ Stolen: Search On For 73-Year-Old Veterans Memorial Taken From South St. Paul Cemetery

Originally published March 19, 2022 SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The search is on for a missing Veteran’s Memorial Marker allegedly stolen from Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. Installed in 1949, the plaque has served as a symbol of service displayed by the over 400 veterans buried there. “It’s just been a real source of pride to have names that are central to South St. Paul, said Lauri Flatley, who has led a volunteer effort to restore grave markers at the cemetery over the last two years. “There is so much pride in this community for what we did. To see...
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Meet Melva Simon, the 105-year-old World War II veteran from Mt. Pleasant

Melva Simon never sat still. The Mt. Pleasant native served as a Navy secretary during World War II, co-ran an orchard, raised a family, co-taught premarital classes at her church and kept up with a myriad of hobbies. “Don’t tell her she can’t do something,” Melvajo Bennett, Simon’s daughter, said....
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Government
WTVCFOX

Honoring the life and service of WWII Veteran Jay McFalls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay McFalls passed away on March 16. He will be laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery on April 8, at 11AM. We met him back in November 2020, and tonight we share his story one more time. Jay McFalls grew up in Rhea County, Tennessee....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy