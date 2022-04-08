ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From better parking to fresh food, Billy Napier’s appetite to cater to his players looms large with Gators

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Florida coach Billy Napier, shown during a March 17 practice, has made player experience a priority for the Gators. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The week after Florida waltzed past Tennessee last fall, Gators center Kingsley Eguakun limped to his car each day expecting to be flagged for another penalty.

At $35 a pop, these infractions courtesy of campus parking services were particularly severe for a 20-year-old, 300-pound football player with a badly sprained ankle.

To avoid long walks to classroom or the locker room, Eguakun weighed the risks and ultimately paid the price.

“I had to eat $700 worth of tickets,” Eguakun recalled this week. “I had to park under the stadium so I could function that week and play ... not walk a mile to class and stuff.”

Since coach Billy Napier arrived, Eguakun and his teammates pull onto campus with peace of mind and without performing a cost-benefit analysis thanks to improve parking.

Napier fast-tracked a plan to address long-standing issue for Florida players.

Vernell Brown, who heads alumni relations for Napier, was a little jealous as he recalled his days as a Gator dodging ticketers.

“When I think about the money that I’ve spent in tickets during my time here,” said Brown, a Gainesville native who played at UF from 2001-05, “now to know that these guys have parking just outside the stadium, I was in my feelings a little bit.”

These days, positive feelings are flowing among Napier’s Gators.

A big reason is the 42-year-old’s desire to enhance his players’ day-to-day life.

“We control the quality of the experience of the players at the University of Florida,” Napier said. “It’s a decision that we make, so there are no excuses here. The experience of the player is the most important thing relative to we’re trying to create life-changing impact as an organization — the person, the student and the football player.”

Small things like better parking loom large.

Better food also has been a home run.

Receiver Xzavier Henderson is partial to the omelet station at the team’s mandatory breakfast, another change under Napier to facilitate bonding.

“You pick what you want: I get the sausage, mushrooms, peppers and cheese,” Henderson said.

French Toast Friday has been a hit, too.

“The French toast is wonderful,” linebacker Antwaun Powell said. “I’ll remember that day.”

Napier has been willing to crack a few eggs to create a positive experience.

The impending 140,000-square foot standalone football facility, set to open this summer, will solve many of the issues Napier has addressed. Among them access to the practice fields, currently a slough from the locker room covering about 750 steps, nearly 1,900 feet or more than 600 yards each way.

The new staff determined walking roughly 20 miles in cleats on concrete takes a toll even on the legs of a young, elite athlete. Consider the possibility of low-grade inflammation incurred by a massive lineman walking six football fields on a hard surface following a two-hour practice.

Players now are bussed or shuttled to practice and workouts at the field.

“Them big boys enjoy it,” defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson said. “That’s a long walk from the locker room to over here. That definitely is something new — it’s helpful.”

Improved housing in the future was imperative, Napier and his staff determined.

Rather than be relegated to the decades-old Keys and Springs resident complexes, future players will be be housed in the Standard at Gainesville apartments, built in 2016, located next to campus.

The housing initiative was a 10-week process to ensure direct payments rather than entrust 18-year-olds with a rent check. Veterans meeting requirements, including grade-point average, also will be able to live there.

“A lot of it when it comes to housing, it’s recruiting,” said director of football operations Joshua Thompson. “We wanted to make sure we had each young man in a place where when their parents dropped them off: ‘Ok, they’re taking care of our son.’ Or as most moms would say, ‘They’re taking care of my baby.’

“Even if it was the extra mile, we wanted to make sure they were comfortable.”

By appealing to a player’s appetite, bank account and living quarters, the Gators aim to build a winning experience and a winner on the field.

“It’s easy to go out and compete and want to play when you’ve got somebody that cares about you like they do,” Johnson said.

Napier’s players-first mentality illustrates what matters to him while also having a trickle-down effect to Florida’s staff.

Tight ends coach William Peagler, 36, left Michigan State to rejoin Napier, rekindling a relationship dating to Clemson when each coach was in his 20s.

“It’s the old saying, players don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,” Peagler said. “The guy cares. When guys know you care, they’ll do anything in the world. I’m here because I think Coach Napier cares about me.

“I would still be at Michigan State if I didn’t feel that way.”

Peagler plans to be in Gainesville with Napier for some time. Along the way, players will come and go — each, the new staff hopes, without regret.

“You only get one chance to go through this,” Thompson said. “You get one time to be a freshman, a sophomore, so on and so forth. One time to be in college.

“We want to make sure the student-athlete experience is one that’s phenomenal.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators .

